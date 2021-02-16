WATCH: Eagle chick in Glengarriff returns to her mother's nest for feeding

A young eagle chick in Glengarriff has been spotted returning to her mother's nest for feeding.

Sunniva's movements have been captured by the live webcam on the Glengarriff Nature Reserve website.

The webcam caught the two of them chowing down on a seabird that 'mom' brought back to the nest.

Viewers were also surprised to see a third eagle popping in to grab some of the food, smorgasbord-style.

He’s a young male called Brendan who hatched from a nest in Kerry in 2017.

Read the full story in Thursday's Southern Star.