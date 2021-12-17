News

WATCH: Cork city students release cracking Christmas rap

December 17th, 2021 11:38 AM

By Southern Star Team

Students from the St Mary's on the Hill NS in Knocknaheeny have released a cracking Christmas rap video just in time for the festive season.

Santa's Still Coming To Town was produced in conjunction with Gary McCarthy of GMC Beats whose previous work includes the viral hit ‘One Small Change’ which he made alongside the students of Cappabue National School, near Kealkil last year.

The track from the Knocknaheeny students will feature on 'Home School Hub: A Christmas Cracker' on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Christmas Day at 5.25pm.

