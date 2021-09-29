News

WATCH: Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability opens at Myross House in Leap

September 29th, 2021 12:07 PM

By Southern Star Team

Myross Wood House in Leap

Share this article

The signing of a five-year lease for Myross Wood House was celebrated on Sunday September 26th with an open day designed to welcome anyone who wants to make a difference in terms of Climate Action.

Myross Wood House in Leap is now the home of the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability, or CECAS for short, and it is aimed at absolutely everyone – professional or private – who wants to play their part.

Hosting community groups for different activities, running a monthly market, as well as organising talks, workshops and courses, are just some of the ways of getting people to use the space.

Read the full story in Thursday's Southern Star.

Video by Jackie Keogh

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.