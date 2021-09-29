WATCH: Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability opens at Myross House in Leap

The signing of a five-year lease for Myross Wood House was celebrated on Sunday September 26th with an open day designed to welcome anyone who wants to make a difference in terms of Climate Action.

Myross Wood House in Leap is now the home of the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability, or CECAS for short, and it is aimed at absolutely everyone – professional or private – who wants to play their part.

Hosting community groups for different activities, running a monthly market, as well as organising talks, workshops and courses, are just some of the ways of getting people to use the space.

Read the full story in Thursday's Southern Star.

Video by Jackie Keogh