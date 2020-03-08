Watch as ‘democratic centralism’ prevails!

SIR – Over the past number of years, a key calling card by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has been the need for a stable government in this grand auld democracy of ours. The godfathers of this State have been constantly hammering out this message, ad nauseam to the poor auld righteous citizens of Ireland.

So what has changed since the recent general election? Nothing really, other than the fact that for the first time in modern history no two-party combination of the three main parties will resolve the matter of government formation.

For decades our system of democracy could be described as ‘democratic centralism’; in other words, managed democracy. We only have to look at how mayors / lord mayors are elected at local government level; traditionally by FF-FG pacts, propped up by the Labour Party. At national level, ‘democratic centralism’ has also worked well for FF and FG, where decisions are made behind closed doors, as jobs for the boys have become the norm.

Local elections and national elections provide a great platform for our political parties to display their policies to the electorate.

However, when the elections are over, party policies and democracy are long forgotten and ‘democratic centralism’ takes over again.

Over the next few weeks, are we going to finally witness true democracy in Ireland? Don’t hold your breath!

Does the phrase ‘All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others’ ring a bell?

Ger Tobin,

Corran,

Leap.

