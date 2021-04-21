News

WATCH: Amazing footage of basking sharks captured off Red Strand

April 21st, 2021 9:26 AM

By Southern Star Team

Screenshot of the video published on social media by West Cork based wildlife photographer, scientist Intothewild Ireland

A West Cork based wildlife photographer who goes by the handle @intothewild45 on Twitter has shared this amazing footage of feeding basking sharks swimming alongside kayaker Paul Cleary on Tuesday morning.

The footage was filmed using a drone.

The video can also be viewed on the Intothewild Ireland Facebook page.

The kayak in the video is reportedly 15.5ft long so the bigger of the two animals is thought to be 20ft plus.

The basking shark is the second-largest living shark.

