WATCH: Aidan Gillen among hundreds at opening of Fastnet Film Festival in Schull

ACTOR Aidan Gillen was among the hundreds of people who attended the opening party of the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull last night.

The actor, known for roles in Game of Thrones, Kin, The Wire and more, made the trip to the festival for the first time and told The Southern Star that it won't be his last.

'Based on the welcome and the vibe so far I'd definitely say there will be a next time,' he said.

Gillen was joined by approximately 500 film enthusiasts, who soaked up the sunshine and the atmosphere at Arran St East, enjoying live music from Stuart Wilde and the Birdmen.

Speakers at the event were chair of Fastnet Film Festival, Tom McCarthy, councillor Caroline Cronin (FG) and top Irish casting director Maureen Hughes. Also in attendance to celebrate the festival’s opening were screen writer Paul Laverty, ceo of Screen Ireland Desiree Finnegan, writer/director Gerard Stembridge and many more festival guests.

Guests at this year's festival will include James Nesbitt, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Stephen Rea, Ed Guiney, Olivia Caffrey, David Puttnam, Lenny Abrahamson plus many more film experts will be on the scene in Schull for the duration of the festival.

Also featured at the festival will be more than 200 short films, 18 feature length films, outdoor cinema, live music, a focus on horror, Irish Day on Cape Clear. Oscar-winning Duo Tom Berkeley and Ross White will host the now famous film quiz.

