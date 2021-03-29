WATCH: Actor Liam Cunningham stars in new video showcasing stunning West Cork (and Kerry)

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) to create a new series of short videos to showcase Ireland.
The latest video in the series, unveiled today, features actor Liam Cunningham.
Sport
Mar, 2021
Sweetnams Munster adventure is over as Dunmanway man joins La Rochelle for rest of the season
Read more
In the video, Liam speaks about his love for Ireland and, in particular, for West Cork.
Viewers are treated to some spectacular scenery and some of our top attractions, like the Galley Head Lighthouse, Sherkin Island, Sunday’s Well, Glandore, Clonakilty, Garnish Island, Gougane Barra, Mizen Head and Bantry House.
Read more in Thursday's Southern Star.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.