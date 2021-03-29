News

WATCH: Actor Liam Cunningham stars in new video showcasing stunning West Cork (and Kerry)

March 29th, 2021 11:15 AM

By Southern Star Team

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) to create a new series of short videos to showcase Ireland.

The latest video in the series, unveiled today, features actor Liam Cunningham.

In the video, Liam speaks about his love for Ireland and, in particular, for West Cork.

Viewers are treated to some spectacular scenery and some of our top attractions, like the Galley Head Lighthouse, Sherkin Island, Sunday’s Well, Glandore, Clonakilty, Garnish Island, Gougane Barra, Mizen Head and Bantry House.

