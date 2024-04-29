Was ‘unwilling or unable’ to provide sample

A MAN from Drimoleague was fined €150 for a drink driving offence that was committed in Schull last year.

Seamus Glanville of Gurranes, Drimoleague was stopped by Gda John O’Donoghue at a checkpoint at Meenvane in Schull on the night of April 1st 2023.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge Philip O’Leary that shortly after Gda O’Donoghue stopped the accused at 11.22pm, he formed the opinion that he was highly intoxicated.

‘An attempt was made to take a breath sample but the accused was unable or unwilling to provide a sample,’ said the court presenter.

At the garda station, the accused was not able to produce a urine sample, but a blood test showed a reading that would put the accused in the category of having to receive a mandatory three-year disqualification.

In mitigation, his solicitor said the 40-year-old bachelor had no previous convictions.

Judge O’Leary postponed the driving ban to June 1st next.