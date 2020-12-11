Warning over tumble dryer

A CARRIGALINE youth has been praised for his ‘quick and sensible’ thinking following a fire in a shed at his home recently. Carrigaline Fire and Rescue took to Facebook to highlight the actions of Dylan O’Brien when he discovered flames bellowing from the shed. ‘When he spotted the flames from the outhouse he used his brain and ran away from the fire to go get help from his neighbour, Cillian, who is a fire fighter in Carrigaline Fire Brigade. ‘Banging on Cillian’s front door until he answered, he then went to assist the family and control the scene until our arrival. Fair play to you Dylan for your quick and sensible thinking.’ They suspect the fire was caused by a dryer that was moved out there on the recent completion of the shed. Dylan’s dad had spent months building the shed for his son to play the drums and had only finished it the week before the incident. ‘So just a little reminder to clean out the dust from the dryer after every load. Also just a small reminder to check all your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order.’ Dylan’s mum Shauna thanked the team online for saving their lives and home and for acknowledging Dylan, who she called her little hero. ‘We are just blown away. We will always be grateful and forever mindful.’ A few of the team presented Dylan with a custom-made fire brigade t-shirt, baseball cap and stationery. ‘If you see or have a fire at your house please just get out and stay safe and call 112 or 999,’ they added.