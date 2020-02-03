Warning over text scam pretending to be from An Post

LOCAL gardaí have warned of a text scam, purporting to be from An Post, which has been received by members of the public in West Cork in recent days.

The text, which comes from the sender ‘ANPST’ says ‘Your Anpost parcel is waiting for delivery’ and asks for €2.99 to ‘confirm’ it, with a link to a page with seemingly authentic An Post graphics.

However, the page requires the inputting of credit card details which, at this point, should alert the recipient that it is a scam site.

An Garda Siochana are asking people to be vigilant when recieving text message or emails seeking additional delivery costs of parcels. ‘A number of text messages have been received by people across West Cork pertaining to be from delivery services,’ crime prevention officer Sgt James O’Donovan said this week.

‘DHL, An Post and other delivery services do not seek additional payments for delivery to to be completed. All postage costs are covered at point of sale. Please do not engage by replying to such messages,’ he added.

Gardaí say scam attempts are on the increase through the many forms of communication and social media.

Sgt O’Donovan said he was aware that these attempts to defraud people of money can appear to be genuine and designed to look authentic.

‘Don’t hand over any bank details or Visa card details and don’t click on any links made available,’ he urged. ‘Please report to your bank and to your local garda station if you believe that you have been a victim of a fraud or scam and are at a loss of money.’

An Post said they had been aware of such scams for some time and had posted warnings on their website. ‘An Post do not request bank details or payment from customers and will only be in contact if we have a mail item on hand for you,’ a spokesperson added.

