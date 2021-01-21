Warning over badly-fitted house stoves

HOMEOWNERS are being warned about the dangers of poorly fitted stoves after Cork County Fire Service noticed an increase in fires involving stoves that have been retro fitted in houses.

Last year, fire brigades in Cork county responded 2,345 times to 999/112 calls. Crews recently attended a house fire in West Cork which was caused by a poorly fitted stove and they posted a picture of the damage caused on their Facebook page.

‘If you intend fitting a new stove please don’t install it yourself and ensure you get a competent stove fitter.

‘Also in previous years during cold weather, some of our brigades have been called out to house fires that have been caused by people overloading their stoves.’

The fire service said they have also been called to fires where fuel or logs have been placed too close to open fires or stoves and have caught fire. They have also reminded the public of the benefits of a working smoke alarm and highlighted a recent fire in East Cork whereby a family were alerted of a fire in their home by a smoke alarm.

Meanwhile, crews from both Macroom fire brigade and Ballincollig fire brigade attended a fire at the popular restaurant Granvilles Bar & Grill on Sunday January 3rd.

A significant amount of damage was done to the restaurant and the owners posted online that they will have a massive job to rewire, replumb and redecorate their premises.

‘We hope to have all the work completed and be ready to re-open when the lockdown is over,’ they said.