Warm welcome from Aughadown residents

RESIDENTS of Aughadown are finding ways of letting the Ukrainian people, who are now living in their community, know that they are welcome.

One recent Wednesday evening – the day after the 26 women, six children, and six men took up residence at the former nursing home at Church Cross – locals brought care packages with sweet treats and cuddly toys for the children, as well as healthcare and hygiene products for the women.

On Thursday evening, the residents were also invited to attend a sports social at the Ilen Rover’s grounds at Church Cross.

The local under 14 team were playing Beara and the hospitality committee had already arranged to provide the visiting team with food.

The fact that there are children living at the centre meant it was a perfect opportunity to introduce the entire group to the nearby facility. Aughadown residents said they will, in time, find other ways of helping the vulnerable families fleeing the Russian invasion.

However, members of the community expressed concern that the facility is on the main road, and has no amenities. Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) expressed her concerns. ‘The centre is located on the very busy N71, and a number of people have contacted me and asked for a gate to be installed to protect the residents, especially children, from fast moving traffic on the main road.

‘The fact that the centre is 8km from Ballydehob and Skibbereen means a proper bus service is necessary,’ she said. ‘While I welcome the Bus Éireann services, I believe there is a four-hour delay with the return journeys. A shuttle bus – similar to the one provided to the refugees staying at the Westlodge in Bantry – is needed, especially for medical appointments.’

Denny Collins, the owner of the centre, said it is his understanding that Bus Éireann will soon be running four more buses, from Skibbereen to Killarney, bringing the number of buses stopping directly outside the door to seven a day.

He said the six children plan to continue their education online, but may attend local schools in September. Denny said he has also fenced off a garden area to create a secure place for the children to play.

‘We want to give these people the best opportunity to settle and to integrate,’ said Cllr Cronin. ‘In villages, like Schull and Ballydehob, I see the positive integration of those who have come to use from Ukraine and many have become involved in the community by working in retail, hair and beauty, and hospitality.’

Cllr Cronin said one elderly woman in Schull told her of the warm welcome she received as a 15-year-old emigrating to Boston in the 1950s. ‘Now,’ she said, ‘she is happy to have the chance to reciprocate and welcome these people to our community.’