War refugees housed in old Ross convent

May 13th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

A GROUP of Ukrainian refugees are being accommodated in the former Rosscarbery convent.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed that they had contracted the building as part of the country’s Ukraine response.

The spokesperson could not confirm how many people were staying there but it’s believed that it’s in the region of approximately 30.

The 130-year old convent overlooking the lagoon is owned by internationally renowned celebrity wedding planner Peter Kelly, aka ‘Franc’.

