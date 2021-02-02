Walter retires after more than 25 years with Credit Union

ACCESS Credit Union has announced the retirement of long-serving officer Walter Power. After serving the Credit Union and its members for over 25 years, Walter’s final day at work was last Thursday, January 21st.

Walter has been a tremendous member of the team and has been a trusted friend and advisor to everyone in the Credit Union. He has an incredible knowledge of the local area and its people and indeed he knows many of Access Credit Union’s 28,000 members on first name terms, having served many of them down through the years.

His retirement is the Credit Union’s loss, but a well-deserved rest for him. They would be celebrating this event appropriately in normal times, but unfortunately due to Covid-19, they cannot mark the occasion as they would have liked to.

They all wish Walter, Anne and family the very best in his retirement, but he can expect calls from us in the future when they need some advice!