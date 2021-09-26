Wally is on his way home

WALLY the walrus has been sighted in Iceland, having been last seen off the coast of Crookhaven on August 30th. West Cork based sightings officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Padraig Whooley said the mammal looked like he was headed home to Greenland. He said that since departing local shores he has travelled 1,5000-1,600km: ‘So it’s a really impressive passage to make in the space of 19 days and that works out an average of 80km a day or about three-and-a-half kilometres per hour.’ Mr Whooley said that they are confident the walrus in Iceland is Wally because the same blemish can be seen on the animal’s right flipper. The Arctic walrus was first spotted in Ireland off the coast of Valentia island in March.