Walking Fest a boost to Bantry businesses

BANTRY Walking Festival, along with many other local events, is making a return this year, and looks set to bring a welcome business boost to the town.

‘After two long years, it’ll be good to see people, both from the area and further afield, getting back out on the hills and seeing West Cork in a way that you can only experience on foot,’ Bantry Business Association chairperson Danielle Delaney told The Southern Star.

Bantry Walking Festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend – Friday June 3rd to Sunday June 5th – will kick off with a launch at Bantry Community Tourist Office and a historical walk of the town on Friday evening.

Although Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, pre-booking for the festival walks is essential because places are limited. They can be booked via EventBrite.

The walk on Whiddy Island continues to be a firm favourite, so Danielle said they have decided to host two this year – one on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s ‘A walk’ is a five-hour hike to a 566m elevation at Gougane Barra on Saturday, while the ‘B walk’ on Sunday takes in part of The Sheep’s Head, including a visit to the scenic tip of the peninsula.