Walker Hearing Clinic at The Weir Clinic, Bandon Primary Care Centre

Walker Hearing Clinic are delighted to announce the opening of their new premises in the Weir Clinic in the newly built Bandon Primary Care Centre.

Having already established a long standing presence in Bandon over the last ten years with Brookes Pharmacy, a move into the purpose built, primary care centre within the Weir Clinic was a natural move for Cork’s only truly independent hearing clinic.

Here, you can get help with whatever hearing related issues that either you or a loved one may be having.

Who Are We?

Walker Hearing Clinic was established in 2016 in the Consultants Private Clinic on the grounds of the Cork University Hospital by Graham and Amy Walker.

Together with an expert led team, the private hearing clinic provides a full & comprehensive range of hearing aid products & services for babies, children and adults.

Patients receive expert & impartial advice, avail of the most up to date hearing aids and are treated in a place where only the highest standards of audiological care are met.

Hearing Loss in Ireland

Hearing loss in this country is on the increase and has become one of the most common conditions affecting older adults - The HSE estimates that 8% of Irish adults have a “significant disabling” hearing loss.

There are many reasons why you may acquire a hearing loss including:

• Getting older (presbycusis)

• Exposure to loud noise

• Complications at birth

• Certain infectious diseases

• Genetic causes

• Chronic ear infections

• Ototoxic medication

If you suspect that you or someone close to you, is suffering from a hearing loss/hearing related issue, it is important that you get it assessed.

Services provided by Walker Hearing Clinic in Bandon include:

Diagnostic hearing tests

Your hearing test will take place in a purpose built, sound proof booth that meets the relevant guidelines regarding the minimum level of sound required for an accurate hearing test.

It is important to carry out a hearing test in a sound proofed environment to ensure the results of the hearing test are accurate.

Hearing tests take anything from 60-90 minutes and involve a detailed patient history review, a visual examination, pure tone audiometry, tympanometry, speech testing and otoacoustic emissions testing.

Hearing Aids

If you need hearing aids, with the help of our Audiologist, you will make an informed decision on which type of hearing aid to choose and from there, you pick which manufacture and model.

If, post testing you are diagnosed with a hearing loss that is suitable for rehabilitation via hearing aids, there are a number of options available to you.

Ear Wax Removal

If your ear becomes blocked with wax and/or dead skin this is called cerumen impaction.

This may cause one or more of the following symptoms: Dizziness, ear ache, fullness in the ear, a sensation the ear is plugged, partial hearing loss, ringing, noises in the ear, itching, odour, or discharge.

Although there are a number of methods used to remove ear wax, we recommend micro suction

Occupational hearing tests

Diagnostic hearing tests for your employer.

Hearing protection

At Walker Hearing Clinic, we have a range of custom made hearing protection products for patients who find themselves in situations where they are exposed to noise above safe listening levels and who should therefore be protecting their hearing.

We have custom made swimming moulds available for children and adults. These are great for anyone who loves the water but suffers from recurrent ear infections or other ear issues.

Tinnitus consultations

In older people, tinnitus is often caused by natural hearing loss (presbyacusis) however tinnitus is starting to affect a growing number of younger people as a result of the general increase in noise levels in today’s society.

If you suffer from tinnitus seek advice from your GP or Audiologist.

In most cases, tinnitus cannot be cured. However, it can be managed. There are certain treatments that are found to help suppress tinnitus depending on the patient.

If there are any of the above services that you wish to avail of, please call Walker Hearing Clinic on 021-494-1375 to arrange an appointment, visit walkerhearing.ie or email [email protected].