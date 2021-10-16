Walk-in vaccinations in Bantry on Monday morning

THE HSE has said this today that there will be a walk-in vaccination Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Bantry vaccination centre next Monday from 9.30am to 1pm.

The Bantry vaccination centre is in the new primary care centre.

Full details on what to bring etc are online at https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/going-to-a-walk-in-vaccination-clinic/

The total list of walk-in clinics on hse.ie will be updated later. This clinic is not yet on the list of clinics online, but it is confirmed for Monday, 9.30am to 1pm.