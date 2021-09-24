Walk-in vaccination centres in West Cork this weekend

On Saturday, there will be a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Clonakilty GAA club, from 9.15am to 3pm.
And on Sunday, Bantry's Primary Care Centre will be offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations from 9.15am to 3pm.
September 24th, 2021 5:34 PM
By Jackie Keogh
Share this article
On Saturday, there will be a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Clonakilty GAA club, from 9.15am to 3pm.
And on Sunday, Bantry's Primary Care Centre will be offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations from 9.15am to 3pm.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Follow the authorFollow @https://twitter.com/KeoghJackie
News
1 hour ago
News
4 hours ago
News
6 hours ago
News
1 hour ago
Covid-19
1 hour ago