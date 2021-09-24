News

Walk-in vaccination centres in West Cork this weekend

September 24th, 2021 5:34 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Bantry and Clonakilty will have walk-in vaccinations available this weekend. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

On Saturday, there will be a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Clonakilty GAA club, from 9.15am to 3pm.

And on Sunday, Bantry's Primary Care Centre will be offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations from 9.15am to 3pm.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.