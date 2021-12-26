Walk-In Covid vaccination clinics all this week at Cork City Hall

Booster vaccines will be available for healthcare workers and those aged 40 years and older at a clinic in Cork City Hall which will be operating from tomorrow.

Vaccine for doses 1 and 2 will also be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

A number of walk-in covid vaccination clinics will take place at Cork City Hall this week on the following dates: on Monday 27th December, Tuesday 28th December, Wednesday 29th December, Thursday 30th December, and Friday 31st December.

No appointment is necessary.

A walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 40 years and older will take place at the Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Monday 27th December 8.00am to 7.30pm

Tuesday 28th December 8.00am to 7.30pm

Wednesday 29th December 5.00pm to 7.30pm

Thursday 30th December 8.00am to 7.30pm

Friday 31st December 8.00am to 1.00pm

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates (please note specific age group after each date):

Monday 27th December 8.00am to 7.30pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

Tuesday 28th December 8.00am to 7.30pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

Wednesday 29th December 8.00am to 4.00pm – Healthcare Workers under 30 only

Thursday 30th December 8.00am to 7.30pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

Friday 31st December 8.00am to 1.00pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

A walk-in clinic for dose 1 and dose 2 of all ages will take place at the Cork City Hall on Wednesday December29th from 8am to 4pm

If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (eg your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a booster dose, please note the following:

You should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination (digital cert or vaccination card)

healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the vaccination centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)