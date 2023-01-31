Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations

BOOSTER vaccines for Covid-19 will be available in West Cork this week and over the bank holiday weekend, as the HSE urges those who are due a booster or unsure of their vaccine status to avail of the service.

Walk-in clinics will be open in Bantry and Skibbereen for all adults and children over the age of twelve.

Dates and locations

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304:

· Friday, February 3rd, 9am-4pm

· Monday, February 6th, 9am-12pm

Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

· Wednesday, February 1st, 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

· Monday, February 6th, 2pm-4:30pm

Dr Anne Sheahan, area director of public health for Cork and Kerry, said that the best ammunition against COVID-19 is vaccination.

'This bank holiday weekend, wherever you are on your vaccination schedule - be it your second booster or a child's first vaccine - we would be delighted to see you,' she said.

'It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection at a time when we are seeing high levels of COVID-19.'