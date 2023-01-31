News

Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations

January 31st, 2023 12:44 PM

By Dylan Mangan

Walk-in clinics will be open in Bantry and Skibbereen. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

BOOSTER vaccines for Covid-19 will be available in West Cork this week and over the bank holiday weekend, as the HSE urges those who are due a booster or unsure of their vaccine status to avail of the service.

Walk-in clinics will be open in Bantry and Skibbereen for all adults and children over the age of twelve.

Dates and locations

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304:

· Friday, February 3rd, 9am-4pm

· Monday, February 6th, 9am-12pm

Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

· Wednesday, February 1st, 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

· Monday, February 6th, 2pm-4:30pm

Dr Anne Sheahan, area director of public health for Cork and Kerry, said that the best ammunition against COVID-19 is vaccination.

'This bank holiday weekend, wherever you are on your vaccination schedule - be it your second booster or a child's first vaccine - we would be delighted to see you,' she said.

'It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection at a time when we are seeing high levels of COVID-19.'

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.