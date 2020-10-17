Virtual Fort 2 Fort cycle

THE annual Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle Sportive is back for its ninth year – and this year it’s going virtual. This means that wherever you are in the world, you can hop on your bike and get involved in one of Cork’s most popular cycling events.

Usually following a scenic route around Cork Harbour, from Camden Fort Meagher and back, this year’s virtual cycle will allow participants to choose their own route, making it perfect for all cycling abilities.

Simply sign up online at www.mercyfundraising.ie, pick your total distance of 40km, 65km, 85km or 120km and track your distance using your phone, fitbit or your preferred distance tracking app. You can complete your cycle at any time between October 1st-31st.

All funds raised this year will go towards The Mercy Cancer Appeal. These funds will support patients at the Mercy Hospital throughout their cancer journey.