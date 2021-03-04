Village potholes used as ponds by thirsty crows

THE potholes are so bad in one West Cork village that thirsty crows can be seen regularly using them as drinking ponds on occasion, leading fed-up locals to call for urgent repairs to be carried out.

The issue of the potholes dotted throughout the centre of Newcestown village was raised at a recent online meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said there was a lot of public realm work done there, which is excellent, but added that it’s the actual road itself is the problem.

Cllr Coleman also said the village was in ‘danger of being isolated from Bandon’ such was the bad condition of the main road between the two places.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) also raised the issue of the potholes in the village, and with many cars using it to cut across the country, many are inadvertedly driving into them.

One local resident said that neglect of the road is having an adverse effect on the look and feel of the village and that it has never looked so bad. It is undermining any works that have been carried out by both the local Tidy Towns group, they claimed.

The village is earmarked for the 2020/24 village renewal programme which will see significant works carried out in four villages. However, the work in Newcestown won’t commence until 2023, after works take place first in Ballinadee and Belgooly this year, followed by Innishannon and Timoleague in 2022.

It is expected that a consultant report will be carried out before any work commences in any of the villages.