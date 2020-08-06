Vikings extras are needed

THE next series of the hugely popular TV series Vikings will be called ‘Valhalla’ and the production company VH Productions is now casting for Extras. Due to the current climate, they will not be running anymore Extras Open Casting days so, for further information and application forms, prospective extras can email ‘[email protected]’.

The production will be based in Ireland and roles are inclusive of people from all backgrounds. If you attended the open casting in March in Ashford studios, no need to do so again, as your details are already on file.