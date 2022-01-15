Vigil to take place in Bantry on Sunday

A vigil in memory of Aisling Murphy, the teacher who was murdered while out jogging, will take place at Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry at 4pm on Sunday January 16th.

A few words will be spoken and Claire Hayden will sing her song In the Arms of An Angel. There will be a socially distanced procession to the Abbey Graveyard, where those in attendance will observe five minutes silence before returning to the square.

The organisers, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind), and local businesswoman, Catherine Wharton, are asking people to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, such as wearing masks and observing social distance.