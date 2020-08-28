News

VIDEO: Ballinascarthy trainee doctor part of new Covid info source for migrants

August 28th, 2020 9:42 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

A WEST Cork trainee doctor is involved with a new Irish online initiative to convey Covid information to our migrant communities.

Joe Ryan, originally from Ballinascarthy but now working in Fermoy, is part of the ‘Covid 19 World Service’.

Over 30 doctors, and other healthcare professionals, from around the world, but living and working in Ireland, have voiced video messages providing up-to-date and accurate public health information to migrants living in Ireland.

More recently they have produced video messaging for parents of children returning to school in August/September 2020.

These videos were voiced by education professionals including teachers and SNAs working in Ireland and the messaging has been approved by the Irish College of GPs.

To see more, follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ServiceCovid19

Watch here:

 

