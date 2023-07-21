Vet Pat is celebrating 50 years of service at firm

HALF a century of dedicated work by a West Cork vet was celebrated by family, friends, and work colleagues recently.

Pat O’Donnell is the longest serving employee of Glasslyn Vets, one of the largest veterinary practices in the country, headquartered in Bandon. Pat recently celebrated his 50th anniversary with the company at an event at Innishannon House Hotel.

‘It is hard to imagine that the roots of Glasslyn Vets began before the 1916 Rising, when in 1914 Con O’Driscoll of Abbey Mahon, Timoleague qualified as a veterinary surgeon,’ said Pat. ‘There has been a lot of transformation from back then to now, with veterinary practices changing dramatically. I would like to acknowledge the support and friendship of my former and present Glasslyn Vets’ colleagues. Also, my family have played an important role over the past 50 years.’

Glasslyn Vets managing director Kevin O’Sullivan said: ‘We’re excited to celebrate Pat reaching the 50th anniversary milestone. Pat is a great role model for future generations of Glasslyn Vets’ veterinary teams. He has supported some of our directors with their own career, helping them to progress from assistants to partners and we have benefited hugely from his knowledge and experience. I would like to personally thank Pat for his daily contributions to our company.’

Pat arrived in Bandon in 1972 and became a partner in 1973. Over the following 50 years, Pat supported a lot of positive change for the business – from building on a purpose-designed veterinary clinic on Glasslyn Road in Bandon in the early 80s, to purchasing a new premise in Church Square in Kinsale. In the mid to late 80s the practice acquired six other practices in the county.