Variety Show in Rossmore makes very welcome return

The vibrant community of Rossmore and the surrounding parishes are back together on stage to present the Rossmore Variety Show 2024.

It’s six years since their last hugely popular show. This year’s production is directed by Nora Scannell, Claire Collins, and Eibhlin Keohane, and many of the cast from the 2018 show return, along with many new members.

There is no shortage of talent in Rossmore from singing and dancing to acting, so it is probably easier for them to host a good production. ‘The background support is fantastic,’ Nora Scannell told The Southern Star.

‘We always wanted the show to be more than just a wonderful night’s entertainment for the audience but also to give our new cast members that opportunity to grow in confidence by treading the board, many for the first time and trying something different.’

The show is all about a strong community working together, having great fun, and raising money for deserving organisations, she said. The proceeds, this year, will go to West Cork Palliative Care, Cancer Connect, the local community group, and the local GAA club, which has been outstanding in their support.

The show will run from Thursday January 11th to Saturday January 13th, as well as January 18th and 19th.

Tickets will be available to purchase from December 13th on gr8events.ie.

Nora Scannell’s background is in live theatre and drama. As a full-time drama teacher and actor, she says she can’t think of a better community to live in than Rossmore, which is renowned for drama throughout the country.

‘Drama and performance have always been part of my life,’ she said. ‘I am passionate about variety shows as they provide people with an excellent opportunity to dip their toe into the world of acting, taking many out of their comfort zone.

‘I am delighted to be one of the directors of the Rossmore Variety Show 2024 which in addition to being a fundraiser will also be full of fun and entertainment.’

Claire Collins originally came from a rural community very similar to Rossmore – the foothills of Mount Leinster in Carlow. ‘It was a privilege to work as assistant director for the 2018 Rossmore Variety Show,’ she said.

‘Preparing for that show brought our community closer together. We had an incredible cast of over 100 people for the 2018 production, ranging in ages from 10 to 80-plus years.

‘Rehearsals in 2023 are proving to be just as positive. Allowing blow-ins, like myself, a fun and creative environment to meet other blow-ins and locals alike, gives us the chance to forge new friendships.

‘The additional bonus is that all proceeds of the show are going to three local charities and one local voluntary organisation.’

Eibhlin Keohane is a local businesswoman from Ballygurteen in Rossmore parish. ‘Drama has been part of my life from a very young age,’ she said. ‘My parents met in the Kilmeen Drama Group and my dad Paddy was an active member of both the West Cork Drama Festival and the Kilmeen drama group throughout his life.

‘I am thrilled to be involved in the Variety Show 2024, bringing our vibrant community of Rossmore together in song, dance, and of course drama and doing it for such great causes.’