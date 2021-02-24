Vaccine hubs named as Deerpark has 12th death

TWO vaccination centres – one in Bantry and one in Clonakilty – are to be opened in West Cork.

The good news was overshadowed, however, by the confirmation by a Bantry nursing home of its 12th death since mid-January.

The vaccination centres at Bantry Primary Care Centre and Ahamilla GAA club in Clonakilty will not become operational until the availability of vaccine increases and will not be open at the same time.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan congratulated the teams in Bantry and Clonakilty, who were successful in submitting their applications to the HSE.

‘West Cork has done well to secure two,’ he said, ‘it reflects the professionalism of the teams and the standard of excellence at each location.’

The centres will alternate, with the vaccinations staff and the vaccines being shared over both locations.

The centres are a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed that the operating hours of the centres will be based on vaccine supply, and that they will run on an appointment-only basis.

Based on current information, vaccine supply for the country is forecast to reach a peak in the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, in Bantry, a spokesperson for the Deerpark Nursing Home confirmed that two more of its residents have died as a result of Covid-19, making it one of the hardest-hit nursing homes in Munster.

‘We can sadly confirm a total of 12 Covid-19 related deaths of our residents in Deerpark Nursing Home, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all their families and extended friends,’ she said.

The spokesperson said the outbreak is being managed and they continue to have weekly testing of both residents and staff.

‘Thankfully, the home remains fully staffed and we would like to thank our hard-working colleagues during these unprecedented times,’ they added.