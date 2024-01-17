Users plead with HSE to continue innovative talk therapy option

USERS of the Open Dialogue service for adult mental health clients in West Cork have pleaded with the HSE not to shut it down.

The Open Dialogue clinic was established in 2012 under the Bantry section of the West Cork Mental Health Services and covers a catchment area of 100km, and a population of 12,000 people.

One service user who contacted The Southern Star said she cannot understand why such an excellent service would be discontinued. And she has called on the HSE to reconsider ‘this retrograde step.’

She described how the service enables people who suffer from mental health illness to actively involve family members and friends who they know can help them recover.

A healthcare professional, who was one of the founders of the service, has also expressed her disappointment at the HSE’s decision.

‘It is very sad to hear that the clinic has been closed and difficult to understand when the research recommends for the expansion of the approach,’ she said.

‘Despite this very disappointing decision, I am extremely proud to have been involved in developing this service and to have worked with wonderful families and colleagues,’ she added.

The healthcare professional, who did not wish to be named, said the work done by the Open Dialogue clinic has been subject of seven research theses, three book chapters, and a research article.

She said it has, as a wider human rights approach to mental human rights approach to mental health, been commended by both the World Health Organisation and the Council of Europe.

Supporters of the Open Dialogue approach claim it provides a welcome alternative to existing services and treatments that rely on a medical, or a medicative, approach that does not factor in support from the person’s social network.

The healthcare professional who spoke to The Southern Star said Open Dialogue helps people experiencing mental health problems, and their social network, to feel heard, respected and validated.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare acknowledged that the service was established as a pilot programme to provide talk therapy for adults under the care of the West Cork Mental Health Services (WCMHS).

The spokesperson that in late 2023, following a review of the programme, it was identified that the Open Dialogue approach has, over time, ‘been integrated into the wider multi-disciplinary approach currently delivered by the WCMHS’.

‘There are several types of talk therapy offered by the WCMHS team and anyone using the service who needs this is offered it,’ she said.

‘For this reason, a decision was made to not accept any new referrals to the Open Dialogue programme as this approach is integrated into the multi-disciplinary delivery of care,’ they added.

‘People currently on the programme will continue to avail of the service until they are discharged, or referred on to the relevant treating team in WCMHS, and any new referrals to the WCMHS are offered access to a comprehensive range of therapeutic approaches and services, including talk therapy.’