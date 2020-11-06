Used phone while driving

A WOMAN with 60 previous convictions who became ‘irate and abusive’ to gardaí after they stopped her for using her mobile phone has received a one year driving ban.

Pamela Murphy of Maulrour West, Ballinascarthy did not appear at Bandon District Court to face the charge but her solicitor Ray Hennessy said she was pleading not guilty.

Gda Peter Curran from Bandon Garda Station told the court that he was operating a static check point at 3.55pm on July 3rd 2019 at Knocknagurrane, Bandon when he saw her holding a mobile phone while driving a white Range Rover. ‘She didn’t see us and when she did pull in at Gaggin she was irate and abusive to us and denied holding a mobile phone ,’ said Gd Curran.

The court heard that a fixed charge notice of €60 was issued and had not been paid and the court heard that she has 60 previous convictions including road traffic and public order offences. Judge James McNulty convicted and fined her €500 and disqualified her from driving for one year. Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in her bond of €1,500 with a third of that to be provided in cash.