Use Apple cash to finish relief road, says TD

FIANNA Fáil Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan has called for the government to spend a portion of the €14bn Apple tax money on the completion of the N71 Bandon Southern Relief Road in West Cork.

‘I believe that funds should be spent on critical infrastructure, such as road improvement works and wastewater upgrades in Cork,’ said the Clonakilty-based TD.

‘There is an urgent need in West Cork for spending on roads,’ he said.

‘The N71, a national route in desperate need of improvement works, has been consistently overlooked for funding.

‘These unexpected Apple funds represent a clear opportunity to address that need.’

He added that the Bandon southern relief road extension on the N71 is seen as a key part of the region’s infrastructure but it is still only partially complete.

‘The completion of the Bandon Southern Relief Road is key,’ said the deputy.

‘Significant improvements, such as new streetscaping, have been made to the public spaces in Bandon town. But this improved layout will only work if there is a proper relief road around the town.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said that there are many opportunities to invest in other parts of the N71.

‘There’s a realignment project at Newmills in Rosscarbery that has been on the agenda for years. This, too, needs proper investment so we can see real improvement in this national route and reduce the number of road collisions in the region.’