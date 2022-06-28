News

US trips for Paddy’s Day cost Council nearly €47k

June 28th, 2022 10:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Tim Lucey: Chicago visit.

Share this article

By KEN FOX

CORK County Council spent almost €47,000 sending five councillors and six officials to New York, Chicago and Detroit for St Patrick’s Day.

It racked up a near €18,000 bill for flights and a further €17,366 in costs at a range of US hotels for the celebrations.

There was also a US$1,100 bill at the upmarket Gage restaurant in Chicago.

A parade day brunch at the Emerald Loop Bar and Grill cost another $1,564 while transport ‘transfer’ costs, including limo hire on the trip, totalled more than €3,600.

The single largest bill on the trip was for the cost of accommodation at the four-star Hilton Chicago where an invoice was paid for just over €9,500.

More than US$8,500 in receipts were also submitted for repayment, according to a log of costs released by the Council under FOI.

A breakdown of the spending shows that €14,106 was spent on flights between Ireland and New York and Chicago. Another €2,901 was spent on internal flights to Detroit, with a further €739 spent on a flight to New York.

Hotel costs for the trip included €9,920 in accommodation bills paid in Chicago, €3,226 in Detroit  and €4,220 in New York.

A breakdown of other expenditure details spending of $7,773 on ‘food and entertainment’, a further $328 on taxis, and $411 in miscellaneous costs. The group that travelled comprised county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Cllr Cathal Rasmussen, (Chicago and New York); Cllrs Mary Linehan Foley and Michael Hegarty, (Chicago); Cllr Ian Doyle, (Detroit); Council chief executive, Tim Lucey, (Chicago); officials Clodgah Henehan, (New York); Mairead Lucey, (Chicago and New York); Enda O’Halloran, (Detroit); Lisa O’Riordan and Mary Hickey, (Chicago). A statement from Cork County Council said: ‘[The local authority] avails of the unique opportunity that the St Patrick’s period offers, which attracts levels of publicity unmatched by the national day of any other country, providing a unique opportunity to showcase Cork county, and Ireland, from both a tourism and investment perspective.’

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.