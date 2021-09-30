Updated times for vaccination clinics this weekend

THE HSE has contacted us to say that incorrect times were given earlier this week for the closing of the vaccinations clinics in Bantry and Clonakilty this weekend.

Unfortunately the incorrect times were not identified before we went to press this week, so they wish to point out that the clinics will NOT remain open until 3pm on Saturday (Clonakilty) or Sunday (Bantry) but will, in fact, close at 11am on both days (ie they will be open from 9.15am until 11am).

They apologise for sending out the incorrect information, if it has inconvenienced any readers.