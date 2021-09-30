News

Updated times for vaccination clinics this weekend

September 30th, 2021 4:43 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Cora Hayes (left), lead co-ordinator, West Cork Vaccination Centre and Dr Emer Shanley, co-ordinator for Clonakilty at the Ahamilla centre (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

THE HSE has contacted us to say that incorrect times were given earlier this week for the closing of the vaccinations clinics in Bantry and Clonakilty this weekend.

Unfortunately the incorrect times were not identified before we went to press this week, so they wish to point out that the clinics will NOT remain open until 3pm on Saturday (Clonakilty) or Sunday (Bantry) but will, in fact, close at 11am on both days (ie they will be open from 9.15am until 11am).

They apologise for sending out the incorrect information, if it has inconvenienced any readers.

The incorrect times appear in this week's paper, due to an error by the HSE.

 

 

