Upcoming Covid-19 vaccine clinics in West Cork

VACCINATIONS against Covid-19 will be available this week in Skibbereen and Bantry for all adults and children over the age of six months.

The HSE is strongly urging anyone who is due their booster, or who is unsure of their vaccination status, to check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

Dr Anne Sheahan, area director of public health for Cork and Kerry, said that everyone will be made to feel welcome at the clinics.

'It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection against becoming very sick, especially if you have any underlying condition,' she said.

The dates and locations for vaccine clinics in West Cork this week are as follows:

Dental Building, Hospital grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

Wednesday, March 15th: 9am-10am (6 months – 4 years)

Wednesday, March 15th: 10am-1pm (12+)

Wednesday, March 15th: 2pm-4pm (12+)

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304

Thursday, March 16th: 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm (12+)

Thursday, March 16th: 3pm-4pm (5-11)

For further information, visit hse.ie