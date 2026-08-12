MACRA has called on Government to ensure that unspent funding previously committed to supporting farmers through the fuel crisis remains within the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The organisation said Irish farmers are facing exceptional financial pressures, with soaring fertiliser costs, an emerging fodder crisis following a prolonged period of hot, dry weather and increased demand on existing support schemes. It warned that these challenges cannot be addressed without adequate financial backing from Government. The organisation welcomed the EC’s fertiliser support package, with Ireland set to receive €15.3m. Macra is urging Government to provide the maximum national co-funding permitted uthe scheme, increasing the total support package available to almost €46m.