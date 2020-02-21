Unsettled February weather set to continue

The unsettled weather we've been experiencing over the last number of weeks is set to continue according to a statement issued by Cork County Council.

The statement, released on Thursday, reads: 'The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management Crisis Management Team have been meeting regularly and have being liaising with Met Éireann and the Office of Public Works with regard to the current spell of unsettled weather.

'Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is continuing to monitor this current spell of unsettled weather. Met Éireann have advised that the current regime of pulses of high intensity rainfall will remain a feature of our weather over the coming days'.

The statement continues: 'Overall, the forecast indicates very unsettled conditions with the current Atlantic regime persisting. There will be an ongoing risk of flooding due to the combination of saturated soils, heavy rainfall and elevated river levels. It will also turn colder with the possibility of wintry showers on high ground.

'With land already saturated, the cumulative rainfall forecasted will increase the threat of both fluvial (rivers and streams) and pluvial (rainfall) flooding events countrywide'.

Cork County Council is advising landowners to take appropriate action in protecting their property in areas susceptible to flooding.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution during heavy rainfall events and on roads with flowing or standing surface water and debris.

