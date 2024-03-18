Unlocked cars easy pickings in Kinsale

FOR the third time this year, Kinsale has been hit by a wave of break-ins of unlocked cars, with a car stolen in one.

Gardaí say one car was stolen while six cars were interfered with in housing estates in the town on March 7th.

Insp Emmet Daly of Bandon Garda Station told The Southern Star that the cars were unlocked.

‘We are appealing to people to secure their cars at night and not to keep any valuables in the car,’ he said.

‘This is the third time this year these incidents have occurred in Kinsale.’

Items including cash were taken from the cars. Kinsale Neighbourhood Watch is also asking people to park smart, lock cars, and not to leave keys inside unlocked doors.