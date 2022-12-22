Unlicensed taxis targeted in run up to Christmas

A number of unlicensed taxis in West Cork have been put out of business in the run up to Christmas.

Inspector Jason Wallace confirmed to The Southern Star that several operations were carried out, targeting unlicensed public service vehicles in Bantry, Ballydehob, Schull and Castletownbere.

Local gardaí assisted by the National Transport Authority and the Cork West Roads Policing Unit carried out the undercover operations on Monday.

The officers detected a number of people engaged in illegal taxi operations and Inspector Wallace confirmed that files are being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

‘We believe people engaged in unlicensed services such as these are a risk to public safety,’ said the inspector, ‘and take from people operating legitimately within the law.’

Inspector Wallace appealed to anyone with information about anyone engaging in similar, illegal activities to contact them in confidence on 027 20860, or any garda station.