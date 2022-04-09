Unique opportunity to live island life while studying visual art on Sherkin

ANYONE interested in studying contemporary visual art on Sherkin Island is invited to an open day this Sunday.

Technological University Dublin (TU), in collaboration with Sherkin Island Development Society and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre, is inviting applications for the BA (Hons) Visual Art (Bava) for the 2022/2023 academic year.

This four-year honours degree offers a dynamic and creative programme in contemporary visual art and is fully accredited, managed and delivered by the Dublin School of Creative Arts at TU Dublin.

Those interested in finding out more about this programme, an open day will take place on Sunday April 10th at the Community Hall, Sherkin Island from 2.30pm to 5pm.

The event will be engaging and informal, giving potential applicants the opportunity to meet the lecturers, tutors, current students and graduates of the course who will be more than eager to share their own experiences of this programme, with discussion on both island life and the course itself, what it entails and how to apply.

The Bava has been instrumental in defining Sherkin as the ‘The Island of the Arts’ within the Wild Atlantic Way.

Successful applicants will attend classes on site at Sherkin Island for four years every alternative weekend, during which time they will maintain a particular focus on the investigation of the meaning of place, how it can be generated and regenerated through art-making and the exchange between the artmaker, place and community.

Graduates of the programme are open to a wide range of employment opportunities following completion of the degree, from establishing themselves as professional artists to finding employment as curators and tutors.

There are also opportunities to pursue further graduate studies through the new MA art and environment (based in the West Cork archipelago and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre) and up to PhD level.

The application deadline for the next intake of students is May 21st. Interviews will be held in June.

Successful applicants should be prepared to commence the programme in September.

Ferries leave Baltimore at 2pm and leave Sherkin at 4.15pm and 6pm.