Unique and timeless photographic gifts designed especially for you

November 17th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Brian Moore

(Photo: Emma Jervis).

WEST Cork’s award winning photographer Emma Jervis is renowned for her incredible wedding photography, however, she also creates the most perfect, unique and timeless gifts designed for you and those you love.

Gifts or presents, call them what you will, for most of us at this time of the year our thoughts turn to woolly socks, scratchy sweaters and scented candles.

Even though all these gifts are all given with love and affection there is, however, a present that will not wear, give you a rash or prove to be a fire hazard.

Before winning awards for her wedding photography, Emma’s background was in press photography, so her style is a bit more relaxed rather than posed and formal.

‘Why not give a present of a specially commissioned family portrait, a photo that is a gift of time for the ones you love?’ Emma said.

However, as you will discover Emma is not the photographer who believes in the more formal, stiff photo-graphic settings.

‘Why not have a photo taken in a more relaxed setting, a favourite location? A beach, a wood, a local view or even your own back garden, wherever you want to capture that special moment with your family, friends and loved ones.’

Emma has vouchers available, the perfect gift, for a commissioned set of family photos that can be created to capture that special moment in time.

‘Photos are precious, and as the years pass they become even more important,’ Emma said. ‘Why not give the people you love the perfect gift of time, after all that’s what a photograph is, captured time.’

For more information and to purchase gift vouchers contact Emma at: www.emmajervis.com 

