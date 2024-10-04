Union Hall set for War of the Buttons anniversary party

FANS of War of the Buttons are looking forward to a special 30th anniversary screening of the movie at Cnoc Buí Community Arts Centre in Union Hall.

Curtain goes up on this special screening at 6.30pm on Saturday October 5th, and it will be followed with an interview with producer David Puttnam.

Six of the original cast will be in attendance, namely Paul Batt who played Gorilla, Thomas Kavanagh who played Reilly, Greg Fitzgerald, Eveanna Ryan, Gerald Kearney who played Big Con, and Derek O’Leary who played Brendan.

There are just 200 seats available, so anyone who appeared as an extra among the cast of 120, and wants to relieve the making of the movie, will need to book fast!

Here, film maker, David Puttnam, shares his memories of his second to last movie.