Union Hall RNLI assist vessel in difficulty off Galley Head

Union Hall’s volunteer RNLI crew launched their inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding shortly before 8pm on Sunday and assisted a 33-foot vessel with two people onboard.

The lifeboat, under helm Chris Collins, with crew Paddy Moloney, Sean Walsh and Riona Casey, launched at 8.04pm, in SouthEast force 4/5 moderate to rough sea conditions.

At the scene – about a mile and a half east of Galley Head – an assessment was carried out by the crew and, due to engine difficulties, a tow was established and the vessel was brought back to Union Hall at 11pm.

Peter Deasy, the deputy launch authority said, it is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you see someone in trouble on or near the water.

He advised seafarers to always wear a life jacket, carry a means of communication, and wear suitable clothing for the trip.

He and the team also congratulated Riona on her first call-out as a volunteer crew member in Union Hall.