Uisce Éireann working to restore water to Inchigeelagh

UISCE Éireann – formerly Irish Water – is working in partnership with Cork County Council to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a reservoir interruption in Inchigeelagh.

Dedicated water services crews are onsite working on repairs and are making every effort to minimise disruption and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Customers in Inchigeelagh, Carrigleigh and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages until works are completed. Repairs are expected to be completed by 5pm today. It typically takes up to three hours for normal water supply to fully restore to all customers as the water network refills.

Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann, Niall O’Riordan, said: 'Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when water interruptions occur and we would like to thank impacted customers in advance for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.'

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie