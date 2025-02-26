Uisce Éireann under fire for town outage

DUNMANWAY-based Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) has taken Uisce Éireann to task after a water system in Dunmanway was shut down for three days.

The councillor, together with Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) explained at a recent meeting of the Council’s western committee that the problem – during Storm Bert – was a source of huge inconvenience for residents.

But what was most galling, she said, was the lack of acknowledgement from Uisce Éireann despite the fact that hundreds of people were affected.

‘There was no communication from Irish Water. And when tankers were finally provided, no one was told about their location.’

Cllr Kelly said she was subsequently able to get in touch with Uisce Éireann’s and a press release was issued confirming the Dunmanway Water Treatment Plant was shut down due to the storm but it didn’t contain any new information.

‘Uisce Éireann is a State body, but we are not getting the information as councillors,’ said the Fianna Fáil councillor who complained that another problem, closer to Christmas, was dealt with in a similar way.

‘We don’t want a repeat of this,’ said Cllr Kelly who requested that a strongly worded letter be sent to Uisce Éireann asking them to acknowledge outages and liaise with local public representatives and their customers.