Uisce Éireann milestone on Wastewater Treatment Plant

UISCE Éireann has said that it continues to progress a major upgrade to the Macroom Wastewater Treatment Plant to protect the environment and support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Macroom.

The project, which involves the decommissioning of the existing plant and its associated structures as well as the construction of a new facility and related infrastructure in Macroom, has reached a major milestone with over 50% of the works now complete.

It says that throughout 2025, Macroom residents will begin benefitting from the upgrade as part of the new wastewater treatment plant will come into operation, improving the quality of treated water discharged into River Sullane.

This year, the old wastewater treatment plant will be decommissioned, allowing the new infrastructure to become fully operational in 2026.

This project represents a €21m investment by Uisce Éireann, and is only part of the ongoing work in Macroom, as the Water Treatment Plant also receives an upgrade.

Highlighting the importance of the project and progress made to date, Darran O’Leary, programme manager at Uisce Éireann, said: ‘Macroom Wastewater Treatment Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure for West Cork. With the existing wastewater infrastructure in the village overloaded and outdated, we are delighted that works are progressing on schedule to modernise and improve the performance of the wastewater treatment in Macroom. We are now commencing the next phase of this vital project, which will bring significant benefits to the communities of Macroom and the surrounding areas in terms of growth, health, environmental protection, and improved water quality in the River Sullane.’

Glanua Ltd are carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Uisce Éireann would like to thank the local community for their patience and ongoing support as they complete the essential project.