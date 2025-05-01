Uisce Éireann breaks ground on €6.5 million Macroom Water Treatment Plant upgrade

A NEW chapter begins for Macroom’s water infrastructure as Uisce Éireann breaks ground on a €6.5 million upgrade to the Water Treatment Plant, which supplies over 4,000 people across Co. Cork.

This project is part of Uisce Éireann’s broader commitment to the region and its critical investment will benefit homes and businesses across the local community by ensuring compliance with the current drinking water regulations, improving the drinking water quality, and providing a more reliable and safe supply.

Uisce Éireann has set its sights on Macroom in recent years due to its need for improved infrastructure.

The Macroom Regional Water Supply is currently on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL), which identifies water supplies that need improvement.

This investment will address those issues.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, John Hickey has celebrated this news, saying;

'We are delighted to say these much-needed works have now begun. This upgrade is going to provide long-term benefits to the community, supporting its growth and development. Significant investment of nearly €30 million has been directed towards Uisce Éireann’s infrastructure in Macroom recently, we are excited to see the local community thrive in years to come due to this funding.'

This project is being carried out by Glanua on behalf of Uisce Éireann and works are due to be completed by summer 2026.

As well as the upgrade at Macroom Water Treatment Plant, a €21 million upgrade is also underway at Macroom Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is already 50% complete.

Throughout this year, Macroom residents will begin benefitting from the upgrade as part of the new wastewater treatment plant will come into operation, improving the quality of treated water discharged into River Sullane.

This year, the old wastewater treatment plant will be decommissioned, allowing the new infrastructure to become fully operational in 2026.