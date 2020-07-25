Uillinn welcomes back visitors

THE director and staff of the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen were delighted to be able to open their doors on Monday last after the pandemic lockdown and welcome visitors back to experience their on-site programme of exhibitions, residencies, performances, events and creative learning.

Even before the doors opened at 10am, they had a visitor waiting to come in to see the two exhibitions of work by local artists and its members and friends celebrating both the re-opening and the wealth of artistic talent in West Cork.

The first, ‘Outdraw,’ is an exhibition of small drawings in pen and pencil, ink and watercolour, clay and wire, introduced by a wall drawing by Tomasz Madajczak. In the main galleries, there are paintings, photographs, sculptures, drawings, prints and mixed-media showcasing the work of Uillinn’s valued artist members and friends. All the work is available to purchase, so visitors have an opportunity to purchase an original artwork as a memento of the region, as a unique and inspiring gift for that special birthday or anniversary, or as the start or addition to their own art collection which will bring years of pleasure and, in so doing, supporting local artists and their work.

Also working on-site are artists-in-residence Kate McElroy and Pascal Ungerer, who welcome people to engage with them and see what they are doing in studio.

Arts Centre staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that everyone feels welcome, safe and comfortable when entering and using the facilities. They are lucky to have large, well-ventilated spaces and the ability to have a one-way system.

And, the Coffee Shop at Uillinn is also returning this week, where people can have a delicious coffee and cake in the sunny, sheltered courtyard.