Two vehicle collision on the Dunmanway Road

June 10th, 2022 2:41 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Dunmanway Road in Bandon. The incident occurred when two vehicles collided shortly after 12pm today. The road (R586) is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place.

