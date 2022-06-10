Two vehicle collision on the Dunmanway Road

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Dunmanway Road in Bandon. The incident occurred when two vehicles collided shortly after 12pm today. The road (R586) is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place.
June 10th, 2022 2:41 PM
By Jackie Keogh
