Two men arrested after assault in Dunmanway leaves two in hospital with 'serious injuries'

TWO men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Dunmanway on Saturday evening.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital following the assault, which took place shortly after 7pm.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 70s, were arrested. They are being held at an undisclosed Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination and an investigation is ongoing, gardaí confirmed on Saturday night.