Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Two men arrested after assault in Dunmanway leaves two in hospital with 'serious injuries'

August 17th, 2024 10:01 PM

By Martin Claffey

Two men arrested after assault in Dunmanway leaves two in hospital with 'serious injuries' Image
TWO men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Dunmanway on Saturday evening. 

Share this article

TWO men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Dunmanway on Saturday evening.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital following the assault, which took place shortly after 7pm.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 70s, were arrested. They are being held at an undisclosed Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination and an investigation is ongoing, gardaí confirmed on Saturday night.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended